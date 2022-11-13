Cold and windy through the day

Cold and windy today

Winter-like pattern sticks around

Wintry mix possible Tuesday

SUNDAY

A few flurries are flying around parts of the mountains this morning and some light accumulations are possible at higher elevations in West Virginia. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today as high pressure builds into the region. Highs in the 30s and 40s in the mountains today. 40s and 50s to the east.

Cold and windy today. (WDBJ)

Winds gusts will reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible along the higher ridgetops. Wind chills will stay in the 30s for most of the day.

Gusty Northwest winds are expected through the day. (WDBJ)

MONDAY

We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be light and out of the southeast.

TUESDAY

An upper-level low will track through the region on Tuesday bringing mainly a cold rain. A light wintry mix is possible for mountain locations on Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Of course temperatures will play a role, but some light impacts could be possible at higher elevations.

A wintry mix is possible Tuesday morning. (WDBJ)

Temperatures look to slowly rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s allowing for this to be mainly a cold rain event. Some models are pointing toward the possibility of some light impacts at higher elevations.

Some models are pointing to a wintry mix Tuesday morning with light accumulations at higher elevations.. (WDBJ)

REST OF THE WEEK

Dry weather returns for the end of the week, but more cold air lingers into the end of the week and the weekend.

