Lynchburg community comes together after fatal shooting at Iron & Ale Restaurant

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community is mourning the loss of Tyler Johnson after Friday night’s shooting at “Iron and Ale Restaurant”. Johnson was the son of the restaurant’s co-owners.

“He welcomed people. He loved people. He was a kind kind young man, and he will be sorely missed… sorely missed,” said Co-owner Cary McFadden.

McFadden is a co-owner alongside Johnson’s parents. Both families spent three years building the diner before opening it to the public.

“He was an intricate part of that. And he became an intricate part of the restaurant even when he didn’t work here,” explained McFadden.

On Sunday October 13th, his family and friends held a private service inside the restaurant. And outside the building stood the community wrapped around the building showing their support.

“Just the fact that somebody would open fire on a member of the staff and kill them. It was just gut wrenching,” said Drew Kennedy.

Kennedy was at the restaurant five hours before the shooting. He is a frequent customer, and the staff has become a second family to him.

“We wanted to let them know big or small in some way that we love them that out hearts are broken for them,” said Kennedy.

McFadden says they never imagined how much people cared for them.

“If tragedy does nothing more it makes you realize what kind of community, we really live in which is incredible,” explained McFadden.

The restaurant remains closed until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.