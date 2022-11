ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple vehicles were shot in the 1300 block of Leon St. NW Saturday night according to Roanoke Police.

A call reporting shots fired came in at around 8:41 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Police believe there is no danger to the community, and that this was not a random act.

No one has been arrested.

