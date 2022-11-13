Birthdays
Roanoke College Host ‘Toy Like Me’ event to modify toys for children with disabilities and medical needs

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered at Roanoke’s College Toy Like Me to modify toys for nearly 200 children with disabilities and medical needs. The toys, which will be donated to local hospitals and schools, were updated to allow differently abled children to see themselves reflected in their dolls, action figures and stuffed animals. Changes made during Sunday’s modification day included outfitting toys with cochlear implants, insulin pumps and other assistive devices. Each toy is customized to meet requests made by the organizations and families receiving them.

Roanoke College lecturer Frances McCutcheon, founded Toy Like Me at Roanoke College in 2016 and has been doing annual holiday toy drives since. The program’s message of representation and inclusivity is a vital one for all communities to embrace, said Roanoke College junior Hope Keller, president of the Toy Like Me at Roanoke College student club.

“It matters because it’s an opportunity to not only advocate for people with disabilities but to provide children with toys that look like them and make them feel seen and valued,” said Keller. “A lot of toy makers still don’t have toys with disabilities, especially not ones that encompass the wide range of disabilities that people deal with. So programs like Toy Like Me are important to help change that and to raise awareness of the need to recognize all children.”

Sunday’s volunteers included students, faculty and community supporters. Toy Like Me at Roanoke College is made possible by community donations. Donations can be made online at //roanoke.edu/GiveToyLikeMe.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

