November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

Open your heart and your home to a senior pet this month
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Adopt A Senior Pet Month is celebrated during November, reminding people of older cats and dogs that are in shelters and waiting to be adopted.

Emily Witt, a volunteer at Franklin County Humane Society, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the benefits of adopting a senior dog or cat, and why there are senior animals available at the shelter.

In case you’re interested in adopting a senior pet this month, they are holding a special Open House December 10 and a Mega Adoption Event December 17.

For more information, visit plannedpethoodrockymount.com

You can also email them at: adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.

