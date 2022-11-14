Birthdays
Business continuity workshop helps build resiliency

Businesses invited to join in on planning and discussion
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local businesses are invited to join a discussion on planning ahead of time for the next event or disruption at the upcoming Business Continuity Workshop in Roanoke.

Wayne Leftwich, Assistant to the City Manager, along with Trevor Shannon, Battalion Chief of Emergency Management and Community Preparedness, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how this workshop came about, and the funds received through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, which are designed to help with recovery and resiliency.

One of the programs supported by these funds was a small business grant program to help businesses recover by retaining workers and handling supply chain issues and build resiliency. The workshop is designed to provide the businesses with some training to help them be more resilient going forward.

The Business Continuity Workshop will be held Tuesday, November 15 from 8:30-noon at The Berglund Center.

