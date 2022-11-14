Winter-like pattern sticks around

A chilly rain Tuesday with a light wintry mix for some

Temperatures stay well-below normal

MONDAY

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY

An upper-level low will track through the region on Tuesday. Temperatures may be cold enough to see a light wintry mix for some early Tuesday with a chilly rain for everyone else. We could even see some accumulating snow in the mountains of West Virginia and possibly in Highland county as well. Highs on Tuesday only warm into the 30s and low 40s.

A light wintry mix is possible for areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Tuesday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

Dry weather returns for most of our hometowns on Wednesday. Some flurries or snow showers are possible in the higher elevations Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures will top out in the 30s and 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK

Our weather stays mainly dry and cold. Expect highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s and low 30s. You’ll probably want to give yourself extra time each morning to clean the frost off of your windshield.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.