Donate to Boys Home of Virginia this month and double your gift

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Jessie Ball duPont Fund has once again committed to providing Boys Home of Virginia with up to $25,000 in online match funding. The first $500 of each online donation made online will be matched 1:1 from November 1 - 30th.

They are also offering a special 2:1 match for every online donation received up to $500 on Giving Tuesday, November 29.

Chris Doyle and Laura Robertson from Boys Home of Virginia joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the mission of the organization, and who they serve.

For more information, visit boyshomeofva.org

