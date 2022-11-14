Donate to Boys Home of Virginia this month and double your gift
Organization can earn $25,000 through match challenge
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Jessie Ball duPont Fund has once again committed to providing Boys Home of Virginia with up to $25,000 in online match funding. The first $500 of each online donation made online will be matched 1:1 from November 1 - 30th.
They are also offering a special 2:1 match for every online donation received up to $500 on Giving Tuesday, November 29.
Chris Doyle and Laura Robertson from Boys Home of Virginia joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the mission of the organization, and who they serve.
For more information, visit boyshomeofva.org
