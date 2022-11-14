Gas prices 8 cents lower than a month ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 15.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.15 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon, a difference of 54 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.94 per gallon while the highest was $4.39 per gallon, a difference of $1.45 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76 per gallon today. The national average is down 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

November 14, 2021: $3.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.40 per gallon)

November 14, 2020: $1.92 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.13 per gallon)

November 14, 2019: $2.36 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.62 per gallon)

November 14, 2018: $2.41 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.67 per gallon)

November 14, 2017: $2.29 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.57 per gallon)

November 14, 2016: $1.98 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.15 per gallon)

November 14, 2015: $1.97 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17 per gallon)

November 14, 2014: $2.67 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.90 per gallon)

November 14, 2013: $2.91 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.18 per gallon)

November 14, 2012: $3.16 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.44 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.36 per gallon, up 5.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.31 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.35 per gallon, up 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.31 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.49 per gallon, up 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.48 per gallon.

“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I’m hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record.”

