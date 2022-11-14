Female stabbed in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A collection of law enforcement vehicles are on scene at Northwynd Circle and Wyndurst Drive in the Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg after a female has been stabbed.

According to Lynchburg Police, her injuries are non-critical.

A suspect that is also female is in custody.

Residences and parking lots have been surrounded by crime scene tape.

