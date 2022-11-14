Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Female stabbed in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg

Video: WDBJ7
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A collection of law enforcement vehicles are on scene at Northwynd Circle and Wyndurst Drive in the Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg after a female has been stabbed.

According to Lynchburg Police, her injuries are non-critical.

A suspect that is also female is in custody.

WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo(WDBJ7)

Residences and parking lots have been surrounded by crime scene tape.

WDBJ7 is at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Lynchburg Police
Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody
Vehicles shot in NW Roanoke on Leon Street
Multiple vehicles shot in NW Roanoke
The department store is part of a larger development plan for the area
New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area
Lawrence Thomas, reported missing from Albemarle County, Virginia
Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Latest News

Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Lynchburg stabbing within Wyndhurst area 11.13.22
The Lynchburg community is mourning the loss of Tyler Johnson
Lynchburg community comes together after fatal shooting at Iron & Ale Restaurant
Roanoke College Look Like Me Event
Roanoke College Host ‘Toy Like Me’ event to modify toys for children with disabilities and medical needs