Lynchburg community continues to show support for the Iron and Ale family after Friday night shooting

Flowers and gifts for Iron and Ale
Flowers and gifts for Iron and Ale(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The community is continuing to leave flowers, cards and other small gifts in front of the restaurant as a show of love and support for the Iron and Ale family.

28-year-old Tyler Johnson was shot and killed at Iron and Ale Friday night.

The suspect Derek Lewis was caught in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday and is being charged with second degree murder.

Many Liberty University students live in the apartments behind the restaurant. Two students say they were shocked as this was the first time something like this happened in their neighborhood.

“It’s a pretty nice area,” said Robert O’leary, Liberty University student. “I know Iron and Ale was a pretty well established restaurant and to hear that someone got shot inside, I was definitely taken aback. My prayers go out to the family affected and it was just a sad situation, unfortunately.”

“It’s pretty close for sure, especially being right outside my front door almost,” added Nick Heath, Liberty University student. “I mean, you want to live in a safe place and so seeing something like that happen is definitely not fun. It’s a little scary for sure.”

The suspect is currently in the process of being extradited back to Virginia from Florida.

The restaurant will remain closed until further notice.

