Shine a Light of Hope for a family at the Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Be a light of hope and love to families this holiday season. Families who have loved ones in the hospital can stay at Ronald McDonald House for free - but they need your help!

The ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign allows donors to make a donation in honor of a loved one. By shining a Light of Hope on their grand tree on the front lawn of the Ronald McDonald House, your donation shares the cost of Keeping Families Close when they need it the most.

Lights of Hope Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Sunday, December 4, from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Ronald McDonald House (2224 Jefferson Street SE, Roanoke). Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to enjoy some holiday music starting at 4:30 p.m. on the front lawn.

Grandpa Ike’s Mini Donuts will be there – so bring a little cash to enjoy some yummy treats. RMHC-SWVA will have Hot Chocolate & Cider available.

At 5 p.m., Santa will read a Christmas story (bring your camera to take some pics!) After Santa, the Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin.

For any Lights of Hope questions, please reach out to Melanie Morris at mmorris@rmhouse.net

