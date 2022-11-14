Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Shine a Light of Hope for a family at the Ronald McDonald House

Helping families stay together and near the medical care they need
A Christmas Bazaar will be held November 5 at Our Savior's Methodist Church in Mondovi
A Christmas Bazaar will be held November 5 at Our Savior's Methodist Church in Mondovi(Storyblocks)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Be a light of hope and love to families this holiday season. Families who have loved ones in the hospital can stay at Ronald McDonald House for free - but they need your help!

The ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign allows donors to make a donation in honor of a loved one. By shining a Light of Hope on their grand tree on the front lawn of the Ronald McDonald House, your donation shares the cost of Keeping Families Close when they need it the most.

Lights of Hope Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Sunday, December 4, from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Ronald McDonald House (2224 Jefferson Street SE, Roanoke). Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to enjoy some holiday music starting at 4:30 p.m. on the front lawn.

Grandpa Ike’s Mini Donuts will be there – so bring a little cash to enjoy some yummy treats. RMHC-SWVA will have Hot Chocolate & Cider available.

At 5 p.m., Santa will read a Christmas story (bring your camera to take some pics!) After Santa, the Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin.

For any Lights of Hope questions, please reach out to Melanie Morris at mmorris@rmhouse.net

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
Derek Lewis mugshot
Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody
Vehicles shot in NW Roanoke on Leon Street
Multiple vehicles shot in NW Roanoke
WDBJ7 photo
Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg
Credit: Big Island Volunteer Fire Company Inc.
Search ongoing for missing person in the James River

Latest News

Donate to Boys Home of Virginia and Double Your Gift
Donate to Boys Home of Virginia and Double Your Gift
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
Business Continuity Workshop Helps Build Resiliency
Business Continuity Workshop Helps Build Resiliency
Boys Home of VA
Donate to Boys Home of Virginia this month and double your gift