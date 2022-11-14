T4Tactics offers a free situational awareness class to increase safety in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -T4Tactics is making strides to prevent violence and increase safety in the community.

The firearm safety academy is offering a free situational awareness class Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The class will teach indicators of an attack, de-escalation techniques, and how to handle stress while under an attack.

Timber Ridge Outdoor Supply and the Hair Factory Salon are the two local businesses helping to sponsor the 16 free spots due to the recent violence in the area.

“It’s basically teaching people to recognize something and move away from it and back yourself away,” said Marko Galbreath, owner of T4Tactics. “S,o it’ll be good for businesses. It’ll be good for individuals. That class is really popular with younger ladies that are in college or in school.”

Information on how to sign up for the free class or other safety classes can be found on the T4Tactics website.

