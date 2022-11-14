Birthdays
Three killed in UVA shooting identified as UVA football players

(L-R) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry, killed in a shooting at UVA
(L-R) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry, killed in a shooting at UVA(UVA Athletics)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three men killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Sunday night have been identified as UVA football players, according to UVA Police Chief Tim Longo.

Wide receiver Devin Chandler was a third-year student from Huntersville, North Carolina, according to UVA Athletics.

Wide receiver Lavel Davis, Jr., was a third-year from Dorchester, South Carolina.

Linebacker D’Sean Perry was a third-year from Miami, Florida.

Two other people are being treated, one in critical condition and one in good condition.

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. was taken into custody Monday morning, about 12 hours after the shooting, after a night-long manhunt.

