Three dead, two injured in shooting at University of Virginia; suspect still at large

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE (4:46 a.m.): Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting according to the University of Virginia President.

According to Jim Ryan, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night there was a shooting on UVA grounds on Culbreth Road.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is identified as the suspect and a student of the university.

Ryan said Jones is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes.

UVAPD says the suspect may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag: TWX3580.

Ryan said the two people injured are receiving medical care and the university is working closely with the families of the victims.

A shelter in place is still in effect.

Classes have been canceled for Monday.

