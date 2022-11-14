Three dead, two injured in shooting at University of Virginia; suspect still at large
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE (4:46 a.m.): Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting according to the University of Virginia President.
According to Jim Ryan, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night there was a shooting on UVA grounds on Culbreth Road.
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is identified as the suspect and a student of the university.
Ryan said Jones is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes.
UVAPD says the suspect may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag: TWX3580.
Ryan said the two people injured are receiving medical care and the university is working closely with the families of the victims.
A shelter in place is still in effect.
Classes have been canceled for Monday.
UPDATE: UVAPD says the suspect may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag: TWX3580.
Shelter in place is still in effect.
UVA Police say one suspect is at large after a reported shooting on Culbreth road just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, November 13.
UVA Deputy Police Chief Bryant Hall has said that the suspect is Christopher Darnell Jones, a black male, who was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes.
UVAPD says the suspect is at large and is asking everyone to shelter in place.
