Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville.
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Lynchburg Police
Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody
Vehicles shot in NW Roanoke on Leon Street
Multiple vehicles shot in NW Roanoke
Photo Courtesy: University of Virginia Police Department Facebook
Three dead, two injured in shooting at University of Virginia; suspect still at large
WDBJ7 photo
Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg
Credit: Big Island Volunteer Fire Company Inc.
Search ongoing for missing person in the James River

Latest News

Suspect Still at Large After UVA Shooting
Suspect Still at Large After UVA Shooting
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 14, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 14, 2022
Three Dead After Shooting on Grounds of UVA
Three Dead After Shooting on Grounds of UVA
Drivers seem to be exhausted from the up and down gas prices.
Gas prices in Roanoke 8 cents lower than a month ago