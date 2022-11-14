Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night.
This morning, Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community. Virginia State Police is fully coordinating with UVA police department and local authorities. Please shelter in place while the authorities work to locate the suspect.— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) November 14, 2022
Heartbroken to hear of another Virginia community devastated by gun violence. Praying for the UVA community and closely monitoring the situation. Please follow the directions of law enforcement at @UVApolice.— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 14, 2022
We must take further action to make our communities safer.
Thinking of all impacted by the tragic act of violence on UVa’s campus. Please continue to follow all guidance from local law enforcement as they continue to coordinate the search for the perpetrator.— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 14, 2022
Prayers for our UVA Family and community this morning. The Office of Attorney General is working with federal and state law enforcement and they are actively investigating the case. We will provide more information at the appropriate time.— Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) November 14, 2022
Waking up to the tragedy at @UVA. #Hokies are here for you, #Hoos, this morning and forever.— Timothy D Sands (@VTSandsman) November 14, 2022
Praying for everyone in Charlottesville — a beautiful city with a special place in my heart. If you are in Charlottesville, please continue to shelter in place and follow guidance from law enforcement.— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) November 14, 2022
