BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies men’s basketball team defeated William & Mary at Cassell Coliseum 94-77 on Sunday to move to 3-0 on the season.

Four Hokies scored in double figures.

Old Dominion is next on Thursday at 2 p.m. back in Blacksburg.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.