Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

AGING IN PLACE: November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

Health experts say patients can leave palliative care anytime, and they can move in and out of hospice care as needed
Entering hospice care earlier allows patients and family members access to more comfort and...
Entering hospice care earlier allows patients and family members access to more comfort and services(Deposit Photos)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -When a loved one gets the dreaded diagnosis of a serious illness, what often comes next for families is a choice between palliative care or hospice.

“Many people choose to go palliative first, just because they still don’t want to think that they’re giving up,” says Charlie Powers, RN, MSW, Director of Clinical Services.

You might wonder how the two differ?

According to health experts, hospice care is for those not expected to recover from their condition. It’s to help ease pain and help families prepare for the end of life

Palliative Care also eases pain, and provides help if the patient’s illness is serious, but not life-threatening.

Both offer flexibility.

Powers says patients can leave palliative care anytime, and they can move in and out of hospice care as needed

She adds that hospice Medicare benefits cover the costs.

“Anything you need for comfort or quality of life, medications, equipment, supplies, a nurse, a social worker, or a chaplain, volunteers, bath aides, all of that is provided under the benefit,” says Powers.

She adds that it’s beneficial for the patient and the family not to delay entering a relationship with hospice.

“Give it a try. Again, if it doesn’t work out for you, you can leave. But it can really, really help the client dealing with everything going on, as well as the family,” says Powers.

Powers understands the benefits of hospice as a medical professional, and also, as a family member after her own mother entered hospice care last year.

“I just used hospice last year for my mother, and it was amazing to be able to bring her home,” says Powers.

Hospice also offers so much for families, like respite benefit for caregivers to give them a break. It also follows up with family during bereavement.

You’ll find more helpful information on the Care Advantage website. Just click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Henrico Co. Jail
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
(L-R) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry, killed in a shooting at UVA
Three killed in UVA shooting identified as UVA football players
Moisture moves into the region and will start as a wintry mix of some.
Weather Alert Day: Winter Weather Advisories issued for minor winter event
Suspect Still at Large After UVA Shooting
Support comes from all over for UVA after shootings at university
The Lynchburg community is mourning the loss of Tyler Johnson
Lynchburg community comes together after fatal shooting at restaurant

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 15, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 15, 2022
The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for some for a wintry mix.
Tuesday, November 15 Morning FastCast
The UVA community mourned the deaths of three football players who were shot and killed Sunday...
UVA community mourns victims of Sunday’s fatal shooting
Free Situational Awareness Class