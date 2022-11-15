AGING IN PLACE: November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -When a loved one gets the dreaded diagnosis of a serious illness, what often comes next for families is a choice between palliative care or hospice.

“Many people choose to go palliative first, just because they still don’t want to think that they’re giving up,” says Charlie Powers, RN, MSW, Director of Clinical Services.

You might wonder how the two differ?

According to health experts, hospice care is for those not expected to recover from their condition. It’s to help ease pain and help families prepare for the end of life

Palliative Care also eases pain, and provides help if the patient’s illness is serious, but not life-threatening.

Both offer flexibility.

Powers says patients can leave palliative care anytime, and they can move in and out of hospice care as needed

She adds that hospice Medicare benefits cover the costs.

“Anything you need for comfort or quality of life, medications, equipment, supplies, a nurse, a social worker, or a chaplain, volunteers, bath aides, all of that is provided under the benefit,” says Powers.

She adds that it’s beneficial for the patient and the family not to delay entering a relationship with hospice.

“Give it a try. Again, if it doesn’t work out for you, you can leave. But it can really, really help the client dealing with everything going on, as well as the family,” says Powers.

Powers understands the benefits of hospice as a medical professional, and also, as a family member after her own mother entered hospice care last year.

“I just used hospice last year for my mother, and it was amazing to be able to bring her home,” says Powers.

Hospice also offers so much for families, like respite benefit for caregivers to give them a break. It also follows up with family during bereavement.

