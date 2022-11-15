Birthdays
Averett University students remember professor Robert Marsh with art exhibition

Professor Robert Marsh
Professor Robert Marsh(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Averett University are remembering a professor who passed away last month.

Students in drawing, printing and ceramics class put their work on display at the Mary B. Blount Library in honor of professor Robert March.

Professor March began teaching art at Averett in 1969 and continued to teach there for over 50 years.

He was a well-known artist locally and nationally, as his work has been shown in galleries and museums across the country.

”He really was encouraging always, whether it was with the students or with another person in telling them to move on, to go on and to do that thing that you do,” said Diane Kendrick, former professor of art at Averett University.

The art exhibit will be open to the public for free from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until December 2.

