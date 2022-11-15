Author Beth Macy to talk at Hollins University

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Six months into reporting for her book “RAISING LAZARUS: The Search for Hope and Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” COVID arrived in the US. In that scary and uncertain time, Beth Macy went on with her work of looking for hope, justice, and solutions in the communities hardest hit by the man-made disaster that is the opioid epidemic.

Macy joined us on Here @ Home to talk about some of the key takeaways and what we all can do in our hometowns to fight back. She also talked about what is working, including closing the enormous treatment gap in this country by expanding healthcare as well as education to push back against the stigma.

You can hear her talk at Hollins University November 15 at 7 p.m.

