Blacksburg working on amendment to comprehensive plan

Blacksburg Town Council(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has plans to grow its student population, and with more students, the need for student housing will increase.

The town of Blacksburg is working on an amendment to its comprehensive plan to make sure it’s able to meet demand.

“We don’t want to have the enrollment growing as the construction is happening,” Blacksburg’s Vice Mayor Susan Anderson said. “We want the construction to be ready to hold the students.”

The way Blacksburg’s 2021 comprehensive plan sits, there isn’t much detail on student housing.

“We are designating areas for where high density student housing should be located into the future,” Comprehensive Planner Maeve Gould said.

Blacksburg wants to make sure students have enough housing, but also make sure it’s in logical places.

“The Virginia Tech campus, the Patrick Henry drive and University City Boulevard corridors,” she said. “The area of the Edge Development and a portion of Fox Ridge that is currently apartment style buildings.”

Blacksburg says as Tech grows, on campus housing needs to be built to reflect the growth.

“Redevelopment on campus, as that occurs, it shouldn’t reduce the amount of on campus housing but it should retain housing to service 1/3 of students,” Gould said.

The town says the areas set aside for high density housing already have the infrastructure in place to make them a solid location.

“Areas that currently have infrastructure, and already are located close to other services like Blacksburg transit, we need to see bike and pedestrian connectivity from campus and so the areas that we’re designating overall are located pretty close to campus for that reason,” Gould said.

