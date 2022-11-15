Birthdays
Commanders end sloppy Eagles’ perfect season 32-21

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles...
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season is over.

The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia to stun the Eagles 32-21 on Monday night and send them to their first loss in nine games this season.

Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and the last team in the NFL that could make a run at Miami’s 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season.

The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before a Super Bowl loss. The Commanders also spoiled Pittsburgh’s 11-0 start in 2020. Hurts threw for just 174 yards.

