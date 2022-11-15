Commanders end sloppy Eagles’ perfect season 32-21

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season is over.

The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia to stun the Eagles 32-21 on Monday night and send them to their first loss in nine games this season.

Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and the last team in the NFL that could make a run at Miami’s 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season.

The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before a Super Bowl loss. The Commanders also spoiled Pittsburgh’s 11-0 start in 2020. Hurts threw for just 174 yards.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.