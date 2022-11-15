Birthdays
Community reacts to tragedy at UVA

By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -The University of Virginia community is still in shock after Sunday night’s shooting left three people dead and sent two others to the hospital.

All three people who were killed were members of the UVA Football team.

“It saddens me, it hurts,” UVA Basketball Legend Ralph Sampson said.

Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were shot and killed late Sunday night.

In total, 5 UVA students were shot.

UVA Basketball Legend Ralph Sampson says this should never happen again.

“I think that it’s a sad day for the university Virginia for Charlottesville, a sad day for the world we live in,” he said.

Tristan Kabesa, a Charlottesville community member and director of a non-profit, witnessed the incident.

“Honestly, we just thought that perhaps it was if it was a shooting, it was in a neighborhood, it was very unusual that it happened at UVA, which was something I believe is scary for all of us, because we thought that was a safe place to Charlottesville,” he said.

He says this incident puts him on edge as the university was the community’s safe spot in town.

“You don’t expect anything of the sorts occur at UVA so that was very shocking, very frightening and I don’t know what we’re going to do now for the students that we have here in our city to feel more protected and safe,” he said.

But he says this town will get through this.

“I believe there are great advocates in the community of Charlottesville, and we just need to all come together and attack the issue, which is violence,” Kabesa said.

