Gov. Youngkin issues flag order for Tuesday in honor of UVA tragedy

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Tuesday, November 15 in honor of the lives lost within the UVA community.

According to the Office of the Governor, all flags are to be “flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the victims of the University of Virginia shooting, their families, and the Charlottesville community.”

This is to go into effect at sunrise and remain until sunset on Tuesday.

