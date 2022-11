BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The No. 14 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team allowed a program low in points allowed on Monday night as they defeated S. Car. Upstate 79-24.

Liz Kitley garnered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The 3-0 Hokies go to the Bahamas to face Kentucky on November 21.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.