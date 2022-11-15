Over 50 employers with 300+ job openings attend Averett University’s career fair

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University hosted its largest career fair yet for its students Tuesday morning.

Over 50 employers from the Dan River region and even other states were there to fill more than 300 open job and internship positions.

“In this economy, we definitely have a labor shortage,” said Billy Wooten, dean of engaged learning. “Everyone who is here needs at least part-time employees, interns, and even full-time employees. I think the reason it’s so big this year is there’s just a dearth of employers out in the community. So, this is a great way for them to connect to a pipeline of labor.”

Students were able to speak with representatives in medicine, business, criminal justice, and other fields.

“Averett puts a lot of emphasis on workplace experiences. We’d like to say that all students need at least two workplace experiences before they graduate. So, this is a perfect opportunity for them to connect to internships and other opportunities,” added Wooten.

“We wanted to come out today and see if we can get some qualified candidates to apply to join our team,” said Sergeant Megan Huston with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re like everybody else. We’re recruiting very heavily. We think that we have the best group that’s around and we want to try to get some more to join our family.”

Many colleges were also there to recruit students for grad school.

They said about 250 students planned to attend the job fair.

“It’s interesting to get to learn about all the different experiences that they have around Danville and outside of Danville, too, especially for somebody who is not from here,” explained Maja Kindberg, sophomore at Averett University. “It’s interesting to see what they have and the opportunities that they can give us.”

The next career fair will be held in the spring and be more tailored to helping seniors find jobs prior to graduation.

