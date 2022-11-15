Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Over 50 employers with 300+ job openings attend Averett University’s career fair

Averett University career fair
Averett University career fair(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University hosted its largest career fair yet for its students Tuesday morning.

Over 50 employers from the Dan River region and even other states were there to fill more than 300 open job and internship positions.

“In this economy, we definitely have a labor shortage,” said Billy Wooten, dean of engaged learning. “Everyone who is here needs at least part-time employees, interns, and even full-time employees. I think the reason it’s so big this year is there’s just a dearth of employers out in the community. So, this is a great way for them to connect to a pipeline of labor.”

Students were able to speak with representatives in medicine, business, criminal justice, and other fields.

“Averett puts a lot of emphasis on workplace experiences. We’d like to say that all students need at least two workplace experiences before they graduate. So, this is a perfect opportunity for them to connect to internships and other opportunities,” added Wooten.

“We wanted to come out today and see if we can get some qualified candidates to apply to join our team,” said Sergeant Megan Huston with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re like everybody else. We’re recruiting very heavily. We think that we have the best group that’s around and we want to try to get some more to join our family.”

Many colleges were also there to recruit students for grad school.

They said about 250 students planned to attend the job fair.

“It’s interesting to get to learn about all the different experiences that they have around Danville and outside of Danville, too, especially for somebody who is not from here,” explained Maja Kindberg, sophomore at Averett University. “It’s interesting to see what they have and the opportunities that they can give us.”

The next career fair will be held in the spring and be more tailored to helping seniors find jobs prior to graduation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Henrico Co. Jail
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
(L-R) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry, killed in a shooting at UVA
Three killed in UVA shooting identified as UVA football players
Moisture moves into the region and will start as a wintry mix of some.
Cold rain showers hold throughout this evening
Pok-E Joe's Opening in Vinton
Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location
Suspect Still at Large After UVA Shooting
Support comes from all over for UVA after shootings at university

Latest News

School with police lights
Virginia school districts share grants for security updates
Professor Robert Marsh
Averett University students remember professor Robert Marsh with art exhibition
School zone cameras
School zone cameras now active in Altavista
VT Board Of Visitors Adjusts Master Plan