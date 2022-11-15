Police arrest University of Virginia shooting suspect after 12 hour man-hunt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect is now in custody after a shooting on Sunday night that left three University of Virginia students dead and two more injured.

Henrico County police arrested the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. just before 11 a.m. on Monday morning. Officers took Jones into custody nearly 70 miles away from the UVA grounds.

The shootings happened on a bus that came back from Washington D.C. on a school field trip. Police found two students dead on the bus and say the third student died at the hospital.

The victims, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, were all football players at UVA. Two of the victims are currently being treated at the hospital. Officials say one student is in critical condition and the other is in good condition.

UVA officials stated at a press conference on Monday morning that the suspect was a former football player at the university.

The grounds at UVA are now back open after a shelter in place was issued from 11 p.m. Sunday night to around 11 a.m. Morning morning. However, classes and extracurriculars were still cancelled for the rest of the day.

Classes at UVA are also cancelled on Tuesday.

Police charged Jones with three counts of second degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

The university’s president explained the entire UVA community is grieving.

”When I see our students I see my own kids, and I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent than to lose a child,” Jim Ryan said. “Please know we will do everything we can to honor their lives and will come together soon as a community to mourn these losses.”

Officials at Monday morning’s press conference also stated that UVA’s office of student affairs received reports from a third party that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., owned a gun back in September. However, he did not make any direct threats to students or staff with that report.

Local law enforcement agencies and Virginia State police are still working to investigate what led up to the shooting on Sunday night and the relationship between the shooter and all of the victims. Officials are continuing their investigation to release a motive.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.