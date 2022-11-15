Rail Yard Dawgs visit Roanoke Valley Sports Club

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Fresh off their win over Macon, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs made a stop at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club.

The President’s Cup finalists and head coach Dan Bremner spent supper at the club on Monday evening and spoke about the importance of community support to their program and success. Bremner says the pandemic came at a time when the team was still new, and he is grateful to management, ownership, and the community for continuing to believe in them.

“It’s easy for a new organization to maybe walk away from something like that, but they kept us employed, they kept business here,” he said. “The support that we got through the COVID year was incredible, and then the support that we got last year coming out of it was incredible.”

Forward and veteran dawg Mac Janson adds that the fan support has been paramount to player energy.

“Honestly, when the crowd is big and at our games it can change the outcome of that game,” he explains. “If there’s times when the game is null or lull and we’re playing bad, they can cheer loud and get into it and really get us back into the game.”

The next Rail Yard Dawgs home game is Wednesday, November 23rd.

