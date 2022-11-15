Red kettle season is here; volunteers needed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tesa Price, Volunteer & Special Events Coordinator from the Salvation Army, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the Red Kettle campaign, which is now underway.

She told us about the greatest need they are seeing this Red Kettle season and how they still need volunteers.

With more people facing hardship this year, the need to serve those most vulnerable is greater than ever. They hope to raise vital funds to serve those in need this Christmas and beyond.

Find more information by visiting their website.

