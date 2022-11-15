Roanoke City holds community meeting on affordable housing and homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke and community partners are looking for solutions to address the ongoing issue of homelessness.

Service providers across the Valley met on Tuesday morning to discuss the results of a community survey on homelessness. The meeting came ahead of a public community forum on Tuesday evening where residents were invited to share their thoughts.

Community partners discussed the need for more affordable housing and support services.

Roanoke City’s community resources administrator explained the biggest challenge is money.

”There’s a lot of interest in this Valley to address this problem,” Keith Holland said. “There’s a lot of human resources, but we just need funding and we need a coordinated effort.”

The public community meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Belmont Christian Church.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.