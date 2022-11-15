Salem Rescue Squad celebrates 90 years of service

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Rescue Squad is celebrating 90 years of serving the Roanoke Valley on Tuesday.

The department first formed back in 1932 as a life saving crew. All of the members were volunteers from the Salem Fire, Police and Street Department.

One of the squad’s life and senior members explained he’s proud to be a part of an organization that has helped save lives for 90 years.

”There were no paid career staff around, so local volunteer rescue squads, they were the only people who could respond to medical emergencies or any kind of emergency,” Mike Moore said. “It gets in your blood and it gets to be a habit and you get to be a family.”

The department opened its current headquarters on South Broad Street in 1987.

Salem Rescue Squad will host a celebratory banquet on Saturday for the anniversary.

