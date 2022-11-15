School zone cameras now active in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - In Altavista, school zone cameras are now active. That means people caught speeding more than ten miles per hour over the speed limit in a school zone will be issued a violation.

The violations can be issued when flashing lights are on.

The Altavista Police chief says violators will have to pay a $100 civil penalty, which does not go against your DMV record.

He says it’s all in an effort to keep your kids safe.

“We have a lot of kids, especially at this location at the combined school that walk to school, and we hope that it’s going to slow people down and raise awareness, because if it saves one child from getting hurt, it’s worth it,” said Tommy Merricks, Altavista Police Chief.

As a reminder, the cameras are on Bedford Avenue at Altavista Combined School and on Lynch Mill Road at Altavista Elementary School.

