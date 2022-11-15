Star City Half Marathon set for Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City Half Marathon and 10K is set for Saturday, November 19 in Roanoke.

It’s the longest-running half marathon in the area, and is the final race in the Triple Crown series.

There will be food options with local basketball teams supporting water stops, and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will serve post-race food.

Registration is still underway. Click here for more info, and watch the video to see race director Pete Lampman preview the event on 7@four.

