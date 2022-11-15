Taubman Museum offers sculpting workshop

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - · The Taubman Museum of Art is offering a special workshop Saturday, November 19, where you can meet a beloved local artist, tour her studio and the museum’s galleries, then create your own handcrafted works of art.

Christina Gramm, the Community Engagement Manager with the Taubman, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the class called, “Studio Tour: Betty Branch” which offers the opportunity to tour Betty Branch’s Warehouse Row studio, with Betty sharing stories from her nearly-40-year career. Betty is a celebrated sculptor from Roanoke who has shown her work throughout the world; her latest exhibition “Betty Branch, A Retrospective” is currently on view at the Taubman Museum of Art.

After touring Betty’s studio, registrants will return to the museum to experience her 50+ works on view in the galleries.

With your inspiration fully stoked, you’ll then create your own clay model, utilizing carving techniques with the guidance of your class instructor.

To register and for more information, visit TaubmanMuseum.org or call 540.342.5760

