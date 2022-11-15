Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Taubman Museum offers sculpting workshop

Meet a beloved local artist and create your own handcrafted works of art
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - · The Taubman Museum of Art is offering a special workshop Saturday, November 19, where you can meet a beloved local artist, tour her studio and the museum’s galleries, then create your own handcrafted works of art.

Christina Gramm, the Community Engagement Manager with the Taubman, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the class called, “Studio Tour: Betty Branch” which offers the opportunity to tour Betty Branch’s Warehouse Row studio, with Betty sharing stories from her nearly-40-year career. Betty is a celebrated sculptor from Roanoke who has shown her work throughout the world; her latest exhibition “Betty Branch, A Retrospective” is currently on view at the Taubman Museum of Art.

After touring Betty’s studio, registrants will return to the museum to experience her 50+ works on view in the galleries.

With your inspiration fully stoked, you’ll then create your own clay model, utilizing carving techniques with the guidance of your class instructor.

To register and for more information, visit TaubmanMuseum.org or call 540.342.5760

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Henrico Co. Jail
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
(L-R) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry, killed in a shooting at UVA
Three killed in UVA shooting identified as UVA football players
Moisture moves into the region and will start as a wintry mix of some.
Cold rain showers hold throughout this evening
Pok-E Joe's Opening in Vinton
Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location
Suspect Still at Large After UVA Shooting
Support comes from all over for UVA after shootings at university

Latest News

Taubman Museum Offers Sculpting Workshop
Taubman Museum Offers Sculpting Workshop
Virginia Western Professor Gets Ready to Compete in Luxembourg
Virginia Western Professor Gets Ready to Compete in Luxembourg
Tuesday, November 15 - Evening Outlook
Red Kettle Season is Here
Red Kettle Season is Here
(L-R) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry, killed in a shooting at UVA
WATCH LIVE: UVA Athletics holds news conference about killings of football players