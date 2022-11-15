TV Chef, host Alton Brown to bring live holiday variety show to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center is cooking up a live show this week with renowned TV host and chef Alton Brown.

Best known for hosting TV shows “Good Eats” and “Iron Chef America,” Brown is taking his show on the road.

You can learn more about Brown and his show on the Hometown Stories podcast:

He tells WDBJ7 Beyond the Eats: The Holiday Variant is a family-friendly, participant-driven culinary music and comedy show featuring displays the audience could never expect.

“I promise you, if you come to the show, you will see things that human eyes have never seen before,” he said.

Brown, who has spent years on television sets teaching people the weird and the wonderful science of cooking, says the live audience feeds the entire production.

“Live audiences always bring so much energy to a show and every live show is different. Because every theater audience is different. Every town is different,” he explained. “We use a lot of audience volunteers. And so they really kind of set or determine how that show goes. And that for me, is the whole reason that I even do this.”

This time, the Beyond the Eats tour is boiling down its focus on the holidays, and the special role food plays in our traditions.

“We have a lot of food nostalgia during that time of year from Thanksgiving, you know, through Hanukkah and Christmas,” Brown said. “And I really wanted to be able to go out and be with audiences during that time.”

For Brown, the goal is laughing brains: using humor, music and entertainment to educate and enlighten.

“I want them to walk out of that theater saying, ‘Wow, I didn’t know what to expect. That was pretty good. Let’s go home.’ But then hopefully in about a week, somebody will go, Hey, remember, we learned the blah blah, blah, blah, blah, blah and I can use that!”

In a time of great division, Brown says food is a great unifier, linking us to family, heritage and history. This is the special ingredient in every show and the spice that brings Beyond the Eats to life.

“Anything that I can do, and bringing people together, through food, in whatever form is my mission, it’s the thing that I’m meant to do.”

Beyond the Eats: The Holiday Variant comes to the Berglund Center November 17 at 7:30.

It’s a family friendly show.

Click here to learn more and find tickets.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.