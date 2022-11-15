Virginia Tech Board of Visitors adjusts campus master plan

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has approved an update to the campus master plan, a decision that could lead to more student housing on campus. But officials say they are still a long way from moving forward with construction of the Student Life Village.

Board members considered the issue during the full board meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The campus master plan already called for student housing on the property, which currently serves as the Virginia Tech Golf Course. The board approved a supplement to the master plan that includes the Student Life Village.

“While the resolution does not grant authority beyond the land use designation and does not authorize action or expenditures for design or construction services, it does identify a potential path to incrementally adjust residential capacity from 10,500 beds to approximately 13,700 beds,” the university said in a news release Monday afternoon.

“Over the last five years, we’ve come to some conclusions, and have decided and realized a few updates that will include the demolition of Slusher Tower for example, and the removal of the Oak Lane Community,” said University Spokesperson Mark Owczarski. “So what they’re doing is trying to update the plan so that we can begin to have conversations about where good future growth and development could occur.”

The vote wasn’t unanimous, but the board approved the resolution.

Board members and school officials offered assurances that students, representatives of the business community, developers and other stakeholders will be involved as the planning process moves forward.

