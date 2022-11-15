Birthdays
Virginia Western professor gets ready to compete in Luxembourg

Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg will be held later this month
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chef Ted Polfelt is preparing to compete at the highest levels of international competition as part of the American Culinary Federation’s Culinary Team USA. This team assembles an elite cadre of chefs who train and compete over the course of four years.

The Culinary World Cup will take place in Luxembourg this Nov. 25-30, and Team USA has been practicing monthly around the country to prepare, including at Virginia Western in March 2022. Chef Ted Polfelt joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how he and the team are preparing for the competition.

Chef Polfelt’s many certifications and honors include being named ACF’s Chef of the Year for the Southeast Region in 2016. Chef Polfelt is a full-time faculty member in the Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program at Virginia Western Community College, and members of the program will be joining him in Luxembourg to support the team, along with tens of thousands of visitors to the event. Chef Polfelt is excited to bring lessons learned from this experience back to his students.

In the competition, the teams work in 20-by-20-foot kitchen “boxes” that are arranged around a dining room called the “Restaurant of Nations.” Teams prepare a three-course meal with the utmost precision. Everything must be choreographed perfectly under the scrutiny of judges who are in the upper echelons of world chefs.

