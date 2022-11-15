Birthdays
Here’s what parents need to know when installing car seats

Free car seat safety check for infants & children
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - · Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of preventable death and injury for children. Locally, it’s estimated that 7 out of 10 car seats used by parents and caregivers are installed incorrectly.

Health educator Jill Lucas-Drakeford from Carilion Children’s joined us on Here @ Home to talk about what parents need to keep in mind when purchasing a car seat. She also offers tips for safe installation.

If you’d like more information or want someone to install your car seat, visit their community-wide car seat checks, the 3rd Thursday of each month from 4-6 p.m. at Roanoke City Fire Station #6 at 1333 Jamison Avenue SE, Roanoke. No appointment is needed

