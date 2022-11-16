12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 12 people have been arrested on various charges as part of a joint drug operation run by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and South Boston Reginal Narcotic & Gang Task Force.

Sheriff Fred S. Clark said the operation began November 10 and continued through the weekend. Officers also seized suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, suspected cocaine and firearms, and additional charges are pending.

Several agencies were involved, including Virginia State Police, South Boston Police Department, Halifax Police Department and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units.

South Boston Police Chief Bryan Young said, “I want to express my appreciation to the Halifax/South Boston Drug and Gang Task Force for their efforts and commitment to combating illegal narcotics in our community. Our citizens deserve a place where they can live, work, and play without having to worry about the negative effects illegal narcotics may have on their loved ones. I continue to be impressed and humbled by the support of our community and the teamwork of our law enforcement partners. We are all in this fight together!”

More arrests are expected.

Autoplay Caption

In custody so far are:

Darryl James Gomes, 49 of South Boston – Distribute Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

Kenneth Shotwell, 56 of South Boston – Distribute Schedule I/II Controlled Substance and 1 Possess Firearm while Distribute Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

Hugh Gordon Richardson III, 40 of Ringold – Distribute Controlled Substance

Amanda Gail Richardson, 50 of Ringold – Distribute Controlled Substance

Brooke Mask, 24 of South Boston – Distribute Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, Possess Firearm by Convicted Felon, 1 Possess Firearm while Distribute Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

Gregory Miller, 59 of Apex – Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1 Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mel’Quan Burrell, 29 of South Boston – Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1 Disorderly Conduct

Jessica Fallen, 30 of South Boston – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Samantha Howerton Coates, 34 of South Boston – Distribute Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, 1 Distribute Schedule IV Controlled Substance, 2 Contempt of Court, 1 Obstruct Justice

Jaurice Rashad Ferrell, 31 of South Boston – Distribution of Controlled Substance, Possess Firearm While Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possess Firearm by Convicted Felon, Probation Violation, Brandish a Firearm, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Fleeing from Law Enforcement

Davy Shelton, 37 of Scottsburg – Arrested by Officials in South Carolina Awaiting Extradition for Distribute Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, Probation Violation

Lora Snead, 29 of Clover – Possession of Controlled Substance

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.