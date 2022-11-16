Birthdays
7@four: Pet Talk, November 16, 2022

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Suzanne in Blacksburg asked, “I plan to travel for Thanksgiving and I don’t want to leave my cat at home or board him. Are there any tips for travel?”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

