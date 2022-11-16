Birthdays
Bedford Co. bill deadlines extended into 2023

(unknown | Storyblocks.com)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 personal property bills and real estate bills (second half) for residents of Bedford Co. will now be due on January 31, 2023 rather than December 5, 2022.

In an announcement, Bedford Co. says they are still “working out the details regarding the 33 percent rebate/account credit for personal property on cars, trucks, motorcycles, motor homes, and trailers.”

The extension for the personal property payment is following a special-called meeting earlier this month about the higher bills residents received this year.

The Treasurer extended the real estate bills deadline to allow taxpayers to fulfill both payments at the same time.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

