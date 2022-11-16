Brady’s Distillery celebrates grand opening of tasting room

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s economic leaders are celebrating a big milestone with a family-owned distillery.

The Chamber, along with Roanoke City Economic Development are celebrating the grand opening of the tasting room at Brady’s Distillery.

The new tasting room allows visitors to try a glass of their favorite sprits right here in the Star City.

WDBJ7s Here at Home team stopped by back in September for Virginia Spirits Month.

When we first met the owners three brothers, Tim, Brian, and Andy, we learned the distillery has been longtime dream.

The new tasting room is also a big milestone for the Star City, it is the first time Roanoke has had a distillery since before prohibition.

The distillery was founded in 2020. Since then Brady’s has expanded its products, and sold thousands of bottles.

The ribbon cutting for the tasting room will be held November 16 from 4:30p-5:30p.

