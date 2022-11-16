Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Coors Light unveils color-changing nail polish letting you know your beer is cold

Coors Light has invented a new way for beer drinkers to temperature check their glass of beer.
Coors Light has invented a new way for beer drinkers to temperature check their glass of beer.(Coors Light via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you appreciate a beer as cold as the Rockies, then you might like a new nail polish from Coors Light.

Coors is offering a silver-colored polish called Chill Polish that can be applied to your nails as a new way to check the temperature of your brew.

When you tap your nails against your beer glass, they should turn blue if your beer is cold enough.

If nail polish isn’t your thing, Coors Light already has color-changing beer cans that switch from white to blue to signal when a beer reaches optimal drinking temperature. Which, by the way, Coors Light says is 42 degrees Fahrenheit.

Chill Polish costs about $7.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Henrico Co. Jail
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
(L-R) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry, killed in a shooting at UVA
Three killed in UVA shooting identified as UVA football players
Moisture moves into the region and will start as a wintry mix of some.
Cold rain showers hold throughout this evening
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting

Latest News

FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
McCarthy passes 1st House speaker test, but hurdles remain
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Weinstein attorney cross-examines accuser Siebel-Newsom