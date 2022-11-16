Drumstick Dash returns for 17th year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Drumstick Dash, Roanoke’s annual 5k run/walk, returns for its 17th year this Thanksgiving.

Lee Clark, CEO of the Roanoke Rescue Mission, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the history of this event and why it has been voted the “Best local charity event” by Roanoker Magazine this year.

Clark also talked about what to expect from the event, and how money raised helps those in need and benefits the food services at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. Those food services include dining room meals as well as the Manna food box program.

The mission’s Kevin Berry then a guest on 7@four, with more of a preview.

For more on this year’s event and to register, visit rescuemission.net.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.