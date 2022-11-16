Birthdays
Family of UVA shooting victim speaks about gun violence

D'Sean Perry, murdered UVA football player
D'Sean Perry, murdered UVA football player(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CORAL GABLES, Fl. (WDBJ) - The parents of murdered University of Virginia football player D’Sean Perry held a news conference from Florida Wednesday to speak against the sort of gun violence that led to the deaths of their son and two other players, Lavel Davis, Jr. and Devin Chandler, Sunday night.

Two other people, Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins, survived the shooting.

After the news conference (watch below), parents Sean and Happy Perry, released the following statement:

Our family is devastated by the passing of our son, D’Sean Perry.  He was a loving, giving, caring, God-fearing young man who was full of life and potential, and who made his family proud. His positive impact was not only felt by our family, but also by the several communities that genuinely loved D’Sean, and that he was blessed to be a member of. Football and art was his passion, but the love that he had for his family, friends and his community was proven time and time again through his candid dedication.  We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support from so many people.  We continue to keep the families of the other victims of this senseless tragedy in our prayers.

