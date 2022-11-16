Birthdays
Galax, Grayson, Lynchburg schools under shelter-in-place, lockdown, lockout

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Schools within Galax City Schools are under a shelter-in-place order as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Galax Police say it’s because of a social media threat, which they are investigating.

Extra officers will be at schools for the remainder of Wednesday.

Grayson County Public Schools students are also locked down, with Superintendent Kelly B. Wilmore posting this message on social media:

We are on a precautionary lock down due to a threat on social media. This threat was not directed at any particular school in Grayson County Schools. Galax is also on lock down. We will stay on lock down until the end of the day as a precaution.

We have armed officers on hand at every Grayson School right now as a precaution.

In Lynchburg, under the advisement of the Lynchburg Police Department, R. S. Payne Elementary School and Dunbar Middle School were placed on lockout about 2:05 p.m. Wednesday. School officials say all students and staff are inside and safe.

A lockout means no one is allowed in or out of the building.

Laurel Park Middle School in Martinsville was also under lockdown for about 20 minutes early Wednesday afternoon, according to Martinsville City Public Schools, while school resource officers investigated a “safety concern.” That concern was deemed unfounded, according to the school system, and the lockdown was lifted.

