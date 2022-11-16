Glenvar, Auburn win Tuesday to return to girls volleyball state finals

(WDBJ) - Glenvar girls volleyball stayed perfect on the season, improving to 25-0 with Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Gate City to advance to a second straight Class 2 championship.

The Highlanders will play the winner of Poquoson and East Rockingham on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

Meanwhile, the Auburn Eagles continued their dominance in Class 1, taking down Giles in the semifinals 3-0 to clinch yet another finals appearance.

Auburn will go for a fourth-straight championship against Rappahannock on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.