Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Glenvar, Auburn win Tuesday to return to girls volleyball state finals

Both teams will play for titles on Saturday in Salem.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Glenvar girls volleyball stayed perfect on the season, improving to 25-0 with Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Gate City to advance to a second straight Class 2 championship.

The Highlanders will play the winner of Poquoson and East Rockingham on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

Meanwhile, the Auburn Eagles continued their dominance in Class 1, taking down Giles in the semifinals 3-0 to clinch yet another finals appearance.

Auburn will go for a fourth-straight championship against Rappahannock on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Henrico Co. Jail
Suspect in fatal UVA shooting in custody; names of victims released
(L-R) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry, killed in a shooting at UVA
Three killed in UVA shooting identified as UVA football players
Moisture moves into the region and will start as a wintry mix of some.
Cold rain showers hold throughout this evening
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting

Latest News

Giles Vs. Auburn HS Volleyball Tuesday
Giles Vs. Auburn HS Volleyball Tuesday
Gate City Vs. Glenvar HS Volleyball Tuesday
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Night At RVSC