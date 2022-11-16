Birthdays
Watch tips on how to deal with grief during the holidays

Coping with loss this holiday season
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They say it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but if you’re grieving a loved one, it can be one of the most difficult times of the year. Struggling with the loss of a loved one or loss of something else like a job, marriage, etc., the holidays can be especially hard.

Sarah Harig, Clinical Director of Family Service of Roanoke Valley joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how the holidays can be harder for those struggling with grief and some of the signs that you may need to seek counseling.

Harig offers some ways to cope with grief and how to get through this time of year.

