The Humble Hustle Company will give away more than 200 new coats to kids

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke is making sure no child goes without a coat this winter.

The Humble Hustle Company collected over 200 new coats for kids of two elementary schools.

And more than 50 kids received their coats with big smiles at Belle Academy Wednesday.

“I’m feeling happy. I like my coat and I think it’s really cool,” said Belle Academy student DJ Russell.

The Winter Coat Drive is part of their Keep Giving Initiatives which are aimed at helping the kids and teens in Roanoke.

“It’s joy. It’s joy. It’s fulfillment. It’s like our slogan keep giving. We’re doing exactly what we’re founded to do. We’re staying in line with our mission,” said founder Xavier Duckett.

The non-profit will distribute over 200 coats at Fallon Park Elementary on Friday.

“So, seeing the kids pop a tag or pick the coat that they want. We know that we’re doing what we’re supposed to do,” added Duckett.

If you would like to help they are still accepting coats. Click here for more information.

