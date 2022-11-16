Increasing sunshine with a gusty northwest wind

Increasing sunshine with a gusty wind

Clouds hang tough in the mountains with snow showers

Temperatures remain colder than normal through this weekend

While most areas picked up .50″ to 1” of rain Tuesday, there were some hometowns in the higher elevations that did manage to see some icicles on the trees and elevated objects. Several photos came in showing ice in Floyd, Bluefield and along the Alleghany Highlands.

Those trees are quite icy in Floyd around Terrys Fork. Jerry Carr snapped this today.



Elevation: 2,661 ft pic.twitter.com/9hGkEKBnIO — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) November 15, 2022

REST OF THIS WEEK

Dry weather returns for most of our hometowns on Wednesday. Some flurries or snow showers are possible for areas near the WV/VA state line Wednesday and Thursday AM thanks to the northwest wind direction, but most will see the sun building back in for the rest of the week.

We'll see increasing sunshine for most with scattered snow showers in the mountains.

Even with the sun shining we will stay much colder than average. High temperatures will top out in the 30s and 40s through the rest of our work week with Wednesday being the warmest day.

Another thing we will see for the rest of the week is windy conditions. Gusts near 20-30 MPH will likely be with us each day.

Gusty winds continue across the region today. (WDBJ Weather)

Lows mid-week and beyond will fall into the 20s with mostly clear skies at night. If winds still hold overnight the ice scraper may be needed each morning to clean the frost off of your windshield!

FAST FORWARD INTO THANKSGIVING WEEK

Looking far in advance, but right now looks like temperatures will try to gradually warm after Monday of next week. This will set us up by Thanksgiving day to have highs near normal anywhere in the 50s.

Temperatures warm the week of Thanksgiving but we're monitoring the risk of rain late in the week. (WDBJ7)

